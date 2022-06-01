Florida authorities detail parasailing accident that killed Elk Grove woman, injured two boys

Florida authorities have released new details about a Memorial Day parasailing accident that claimed the life of an 33-year-old Elk Grove Village woman and injured her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew.

According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the accident occurred about 5:25 p.m. Monday when a strong gust of wind "pegged" the parasail on which Supraja Alaparthi and the two boys were riding in the Florida Keys.

"Pegging a parasail" is an industry term to describe when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the weather instead of the boat pulling it, the report states. The parasail chute essentially becomes a sail, impeding the safe operation of the boat.

With the parasail pegged, the boat's captain cut the line, authorities said.

"The three victims (were) dropped from an unknown height and dragged through the water by the inflated parasail," the report states. "The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the old 7-Mile Bridge, west of Pigeon Key."

Alaparthi was pronounced dead on scene. Her 9-year-old nephew was taken to a Miami hospital for treatment, while her 10-year-old son suffered minor injuries, the report states.

Officials in Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 confirmed Wednesday that the family was part of the district community.

"District 54 will be contacting the family to offer our support and condolences," the district's executive director of community relations, Terri McHugh, said.

District officials would not identify which school or schools the boys attended.

Though all the victims were identified as residents of Schaumburg in the initial report, Alaparthi's former landlord told ABC 7 Chicago that she and her son had just moved to Elk Grove Village, while her nephew and his family continue to reside in Schaumburg.

The accident involved the company Light House Parasail Inc. out of Marathon, Florida, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said a good Samaritan at the scene took the three parasailers aboard his boat and brought them to a nearby marina, where they were treated by emergency medical technicians before being taken to Fisherman's Hospital in Marathon.

"Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday's accident," Coast Guard Capt. Jason Ingram said in a statement.

"This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys," Ingram added. "Our team, and our partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the accident to determine the causal factors and mitigate future casualties to make the waterways as safe as possible."