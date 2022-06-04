Suburban Skyview: Cantigny Park is the Disneyland of the suburbs

The gift of a lifetime, Cantigny Park, was given to the sleepy town of Wheaton by the late Robert R. McCormick and opened to the public in 1958.

It truly is the Disneyland of the suburbs -- no rides but tanks, lots of them, surrounded by an exceptionally beautiful park.

The First Division Museum, dedicated to the history of the "Big Red One," provides insights about America's military past and present.

It's a place for father and son, mother and daughter to grow and learn together, discover new things and walk away fully enriched with their senses filled with snippets of American history.

Cantigny Park currently is hosting an outdoor art exhibit titled, "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World." There are sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore.

These papier-mâché creatures come in many sizes, sporting bright colors with strange heads on even stranger bodies. The five-month exhibit runs through Oct. 30.

