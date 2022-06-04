 

Roselle Rose Festival returns this weekend

      Eight-year-old Anastazja Kapustka, left, and Catherine Griffin, 9, both of Roselle, speed down the carnival slide during the Roselle Lions Rose Festival Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      The carnival during the Roselle Lions Rose Festival Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Jerry Klomsten of Lagrange keeps warm and dry in his 1949 Ford F-1 during the Roselle Lions Rose Festival Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/4/2022 3:20 PM

The Roselle Lions Club's annual Rose Festival has returned after a two-year pandemic pause.

The 60th annual event features a food court, carnival rides, and concerts at the Roselle Metra station parking lot. A car show also was held Saturday nearby at Wickstrom Chevrolet.

 

This year marks Roselle's 100th anniversary, so the centennial is the theme for the return of the Rose Parade scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday. Nearly 80 entries are expected to be a part of the procession.

The Roselle Chamber of Commerce and Industry stages the parade, now in its 61st year. A judging panel has been restored to select two top floats among business and nonprofit entries.

The parade route begins at Devon Avenue and travels south along Roselle Road, turning east on Thorndale Avenue, then south along Prospect Street, and east again on Irving Park Road before concluding at Lawrence Avenue.

The Rose Festival then concludes Sunday with the last concert starting at 5 p.m. featuring the cover band The Voodoo Dolls.

Commuter parking at the Metra station is set to return to normal by Tuesday.

