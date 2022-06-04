Endorsement: Krishnamoorthi for 8th U.S. House in Democratic primary

In his three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent Democrats on Capitol Hill, a legislator who can lead on tough issues while still working collaboratively across the aisle.

He's an accessible, hardworking left-of-center politician who has earned a positive ranking in the Bipartisan Index calculated by the nonprofit Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

At a time of growing partisan and extremist rancor in the House, Krishnamoorthi has found ways to work effectively with colleagues of both parties to address the dangers of vaping, build workforces and address stock trading by members of Congress. He's helped protect the nation from COVID-19 and advance technical education.

He is an able and likable problem solver who gets things done -- someone with the experience to understand how to work effectively when his party controls the House and when it does not. Why would Democrats in Illinois' 8th Congressional District want to lose those skills?

Junaid Ahmed, his South Barrington opponent in the June 28 primary, is an energetic and passionate candidate and we wish him well, but he has failed to explain why he would be a better or more productive alternative than the experienced and responsive representative the 8th District already has in Washington.

Even in a year that is expected to favor Republicans, this district is seen nationally as safely Democratic, so that gives the Democratic primary added weight. The winner of it is likely to be the U.S. representative in the 118th session of Congress. We have endorsed Krishnamoorthi in previous elections and we have been happy with his performance. We strongly endorse him in the June 28 Democratic primary.