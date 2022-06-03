Lisle Lions Club foundation to hold annual meeting

The Lisle Lions Club Educational Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Evviva's Restaurant, 1017 Front St., second floor, Lisle. This meeting is open to the public.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Lisle Lions Club.

Each year the club awards a $500 scholarship to Lisle students living in ZIP code 60532. Graduating seniors who earn scholarships may reapply for the next three years, as long as they remain in school, making the total value of each scholarship $2,000. For information, call (630) 971-0976 or email lislelions1949@aol.com.