Naperville cop shoots, kills hatchet-wielding man

A Naperville police officer, who was wearing a body camera that captured this image, shot and killed a man who charged him with a hatchet during a traffic stop. Courtesy of the Naperville Police Department

A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who police officials said charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand during a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road.

Police officials said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when another car pulled up next to the stopped vehicles. A man in his 20s exited and charged the officer with the hatchet in his hand.

A still image from the officer's body camera shows the hatchet in the man's hand.

The officer shot the man, whose identity is being withheld until the family is notified. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The officer was not injured.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office are investigating the shooting. Any witnesses are asked to call Lt. Thayer, commander of MERIT's public integrity team, at (630) 434-5653.