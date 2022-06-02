'He was a very dear friend': Vernon Hills mourns loss of recent high school graduate

The Vernon Hills community is mourning the loss of a "joyous young man" who died Monday, a day after being pulled from Como Lake in

Walworth County, Wisconsin, just north of Lake Geneva.

Adam Jablonski, 18, a recent Vernon Hills High School graduate, was planning on attending the University of Missouri, according to a GoFundMe page created by Friends of Adam Jablonski.

As of about 2 p.m. Thursday, 728 donors had contributed more than $58,000 of a $50,000 goal to cover medical and funeral costs.

"He was a very dear friend and a joyous young man that will be greatly missed," according to the GoFundMe page. "This has left an enormous emotional toll, along with a huge financial burden on his family."

Jablonski attended Vernon Hills High School for four years, was an Honor Graduate and member of the National Honor Society, according to Mary Todoric, spokeswoman for Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128.

"His classmates describe Adam as a kindhearted friend who lifted the spirt of others with his contagious smile and warm disposition," Todoric said.

He also was a member of the peer tutoring team and was a varsity letter winner in boys basketball. Teachers described him as a leader in the classroom who was committed to excellence in all he did, Todoric added.

Jablonski died after what was described on the GoFundMe page as a swimming accident.

Authorities were dispatched for a rescue call about 8 p.m. Sunday to a pier associated with a residence off South Shore Drive, according to a news release Wednesday by the Town of Geneva police.

CPR was in progress on an 18-year old, identified as Jablonski, who had been pulled from the water and had no pulse and was not breathing.

Jablonski was taken to Mercy Lake Geneva Medical Center and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital where he died Monday, police said.

Town of Geneva police were assisted by Lake Geneva Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Walworth County sheriff's department and the Walworth County medical examiner's office, according to the news release.

Police did not say what Jablonski was doing before being pulled from the water or release other details.

As of Thursday afternoon, a cause of death had not been released as the matter remained under investigation, according to the Walworth County medical examiner's office.

"We are absolutely devastated by Adam's tragic passing and would like to help support his family by contributing to funds to cover the cost of his medical bills and funeral," Friends of Adam Jablonski said on GoFundMe.

Vernon Hills High School is supporting Jablonski's family and friends as memorial services are planned.