Arlington Heights man admits to soliciting a child in McHenry County

A 33-year-old Arlington Heights man pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a person he thought was a child and was sentenced to time served.

Jose H. Sanchez-Vargas, of the 900 block of West Rand Road, remained in the custody of the McHenry County jail on Thursday, the day after his plea deal, because of a hold by another agency, the jail log shows.

Sanchez-Vargas was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days, which he has considered to have served. He has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 14.

Sanchez-Vargas must serve two years of probation, undergo a sex offender evaluation and follow any recommendations made. He also must register as a sex offender, have no contact with any children without approval by his probation officer, stay away from parks and schools, and not partake in drugs, alcohol or pornography.

Sanchez-Vargas had been indicted on charges of traveling to meet a child, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child and grooming.

He pleaded guilty to one of the indecent solicitation charges, a felony that can carry a possible prison sentence of two to five years. As part of the negotiated plea, the other three charges were dismissed.

He was accused of soliciting a minor over the internet for sexual conduct and then traveling to Crystal Lake to meet the child, according to the criminal complaint.

An independent group contacted the McHenry County Human Trafficking Task Force about Sanchez-Vargas, Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Rick Neumann said.

The task force took over contact with Sanchez-Vargas, and the communication became sexual. Sanchez-Vargas then traveled for a meetup near Walkup Avenue and Route 176 and was arrested, Neumann said.