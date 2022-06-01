Waukegan man arrested in McHenry County 'road rage' shooting

A 26-year-old Waukegan man, whom police have seeking in "road rage" case that occurred more than a month ago, was arrested Friday and was in custody of the McHenry County jail, according to court records and the jail log.

The McHenry County sheriff's office on Wednesday said Juan A. Colon shot at a person in a vehicle April 24 on the 800 block of Black Partridge Road outside McHenry.

Colon is charged with attempted first-degree murder and being an armed habitual criminal, as well as three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint.

Colon was considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said at the time they were looking for him. He was arrested last week in Lake County, according to the news release.

Colon has a previous conviction from 2013 for unlawful use of a weapon in Lake County and from 2015 for aggravated battery in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint.

Another man -- Joseph W. Crisara III, 34, of Island Lake -- was charged with obstruction of justice for knowingly concealing evidence by fleeing the scene of the shooting and removing DNA material, the shooter and the firearm in the process, according to a criminal complaint.

He was arrested five days after the shooting at his home on the 300 block of Tulip Circle, where he was found in possession of a "large amount of narcotics," according to the sheriff's office.

Crisara, was charged with possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin -- the hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of mushrooms -- as well as 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana and concealing or aiding a fugitive, court records show.