Streamwood man charged with battery of police officers after Bartlett crash

A Streamwood man was charged with aggravated battery and several other offenses after he resisted arrest and injured two officers while trying to leave the scene of a crash Monday in Bartlett, police said.

Lizrick Ellis, 37, faces three counts of felony aggravated battery and five misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and single counts of having no valid driver's license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and failure to give aid and information.

Ellis also was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane use, authorities said.

About 11:30 a.m. Monday, Bartlett officers were called to a crash at the intersection of West Bartlett Road and Blue Heron Way. Police allege that Ellis had been driving east on Bartlett Road when he crossed over the westbound lanes and struck a tree on the north side of the road.

The officers reported that Ellis attempted to leave the scene of the crash by walking away, that he showed signs of impairment, and that he resisted arrest by kicking and spitting on them, police said.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

Ellis also complained of injuries and was taken to the hospital. There, he spit on a Bartlett police officer and two hospital security officers., police said

On Tuesday, Ellis was taken to the Hoffman Estates police station to be processed on three counts of aggravated battery charges regarding his actions at the hospital.

Ellis is being held without bond at the Cook County jail, pending a scheduled court appearance Thursday.