Images: Memorial Day events from Arlington Heights, Naperville, Elgin, Libertyville and Northbrook

Memorial Day photos from around the suburbs including Arlington Heights, Naperville, Elgin, Libertyville and Northbrook.
Arlington Heights mayor Tom Hayes, left, and Arlington VFW Post 981 commander Matt Voss salute for the National Anthem during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony was held in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
People read the veteran's names on the bricks in Memorial Park on Monday during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Great Lakes Navy Recruit Training Command band plays during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Arlingtones Barbershop Chorus sing the Star Spangled Banner and other military service songs during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the American Legion Post 208 and VFW Post 981 hold the rifle salute near the end of the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
U.S. Army Reserve brigadier general Richard W. Corner speaks during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Gold Star father Bob Stack rings the ball for each name read during the Arlington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville VFW Post 3873 Honor Guard Commander Jim Oftedal salutes as taps is played during aa Memorial Day ceremony at the GAR Monument at Naperville Cemetery Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naperville VFW Post 3873 Commander Todd Schuneman removes his cap and bows his head in prayer during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial in Naperville Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Veterans and active duty military members salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Naperville Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jim Frego of Naperville VFW Post 3873 fires a volley during a rifle salute at a Memorial Day ceremony at the GAR Monument at Naperville Cemetery Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
All active duty and military veterans gather together for a photo at Veterans Park following a Memorial Day ceremony in Naperville Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Monday's Libertyville Memorial Day parade heads south on Milwuakee Avenue into downtown.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Residents line Milwauakee Avenue Monday as the Libertyville Memorial Day parade passes through downtown Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Color guard members bow their heads as speakers talk about those that are gone during the Libertyville's Memorial Day ceremony in Cook Park on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
American Flags surround Cook Park for Monday's Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Libertyville. Green Oaks resident Kim Nerstrom takes photos of the veterans as they enter the park. Nerstrom's son, Iraq war Army veteran Daniel Nerstrom, died in 2014.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Libertyville VFW Post 8741 commander George R. Gandara salutes during the National Anthem at Monday's Memorial Day ceremony in Libertyville's Cook Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Residents fill Cook Park Monday for Libertyville's annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Libertyville VFW Post 8741 member David Reisberg holds the American Flag during Libertyville's Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Cook Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jeff Christenson of the American Legion Riders in Elgin salutes as the colors are retired to end the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
James Cecille, commander of Amvets Lee Barrett Memorial Post 202 in Elgin watches the flag during the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Julyan Barron of Hilltop School stands on a chair to reach the microphone and read General Logan's Orders No. 11 during the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Mark W. Smith, president of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association presents the keynote address during the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Bud School of Elgin stands and lowers his head in prayer during the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Emcee Steve Thoren addresses the crowd during the Bluff City Cemetery Memorial Day program in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
From left, Sons of the American Legion Jason Peiffer, Brian Bruce Sr. and Peter Hestad carry the colors during the Northbrook Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ret. Army Maj. Alfred Marshall of Wilmette salutes as the colors pass during the Northbrook Memorial Day parade Monday. He will turn 90 in September, said his daughter, Barbara Jenkins of Gurnee.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Northbrook Police Dept. Sgt. Chris Lacina is out in front on a motorcycle while leading the Northbrook Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
An estimated 500 people lined the mile-and-a-half Northbrook Memorial Day parade route Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Post Commander James Ossey speaks during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Maj. Gen. James Mukoyama speaks during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sophie Korman, 14, sings the National Anthem during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony was held on a baseball diamond at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 791 Junior Vice Commander Jim Karol rings a bell for each of the 10 names that were read from the 2022 Post Everlasting list during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North senior Jonah Prober plays taps during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rick Sporer of Glenview drives his antique Jeep in the Northbrook Memorial Day parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Chaplain Tom Mahoney, left, delivers the invocation as Post Commander James Ossey stands beside him during the Northbrook Memorial Day ceremony at Village Green Park Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer