The Week That Was: State, feds probe Pheasant Run fire; bison caught; Ludwig case revisited

Police and fire officials are working with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the fire that burned over last weekend at the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles. A spokesman with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office said the representatives were on the scene Monday.

A bison that had been living in the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda has been captured -- just days before a deadline the district set to have it removed as a potential safety hazard. The 1,300-pound bison was "safely and humanely" located, captured and removed about 2 a.m. Wednesday by a professional livestock specialist, according to the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

A Kane County grand jury will review the shooting death last summer of Ludwig the dog in Wayne. After an investigation by the Kane County sheriff's office, State's Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in September that Phipps was justified and would not face charges. But on Monday, Mosser said her office will present information to a grand jury by the end of the month about Ludwig's death.

Arlington Heights library trustees Wednesday legally firmed up their new flag policy and confirmed their earlier decision to fly the Pride flag on the Dunton Avenue pole beginning next month. Board President Greg Zyck said the policy revisions, approved 5-0 Wednesday night, are intended to make sure the board's decision is implemented "correctly and safely."

A second proposal for a hotel at the Elk Grove Technology Park has fallen through after its developer, like the last one, was unable to obtain financing, village officials said. The developer advised the village that a proposed 79-room Hilton Home2 wouldn't be going forward on the property at the entrance to the 85-acre tech park on Higgins Road.

Democrats and Republicans on the DuPage County Board sparred Tuesday over the chain of events that led to the loss of millions of dollars in uncollected tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales. Fellow Democrats sought to shift some of the focus away from the clerk's office and wanted to scrutinize county finance officials over why the revenue loss was not detected sooner. County Board Chairman Dan Cronin fired back, accusing the clerk's defenders of what he called a "circus of blame."

Residential buildings at least seven stories high soon could be allowed in an area of Schaumburg south of Woodfield Mall and west of Streets of Woodfield where no residential buildings ever have been allowed. Schaumburg officials are considering drafting regulations for potential redevelopment near the Northwest Transportation Center of Pace Suburban Bus that would permit high-density residential buildings

After the killing of 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, suburban school leaders moved quickly Wednesday to reassure students and parents and review safety policies. Some asked for an increased police presence around their buildings, and social workers and psychologists were made available to students.

Holding signs with messages like "Protect kids not guns" and "Why is my dress code stricter than your gun laws," hundreds of students walked out of South Elgin High School on Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by young people to help bring an end to gun violence.