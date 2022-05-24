Schaumburg considering unprecedented residential development right by Woodfield Mall

A map of the area Schaumburg village officials are considering as a site for transit-oriented development -- including residential buildings at least seven stories high -- near the Northwest Transportation Center of Pace Suburban Bus, which is denoted in purple. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A rendering of the proposed expansion and renovation of Pace Suburban Bus' Northwest Transportation Center on Kimberly Drive in Schaumburg. Village officials are considering new regulations allowing residential buildings of at least seven stories nearby. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Residential buildings at least seven stories high soon could be allowed in an area of Schaumburg south of Woodfield Mall and west of Streets of Woodfield where no residential buildings ever have been allowed.

Schaumburg officials are considering drafting regulations for potential redevelopment near the Northwest Transportation Center of Pace Suburban Bus that would permit high-density residential buildings, as well as one or more parking structures.

Trustees are poised to vote Tuesday to direct the village staff to prepare such a transit-oriented district bordered by Woodfield Road to the north, Martingale Road to the east, Higgins Road to the south and the eastern edge of the Schaumburg Corporate Center to the west.

Transit-oriented developments -- characterized by a mix of uses including homes near transportation hubs such as train or bus stations -- are found in many areas of the suburbs. But this would be the first true example in Schaumburg, Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said.

The entire commercial area around Woodfield Mall so far has been free of residential development since the mall was built more than 50 years ago.

"The idea is a bit new in the history of Schaumburg," Fitzgerald said of the proposed district.

Last winter, Schaumburg trustees said they were open to hearing more about an informal proposal for a $90 million, 208-unit apartment building on the north side of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg across Golf Road from Woodfield.

But the proposed transit-oriented district south of the mall and west of Streets of Woodfield marks the first time village officials themselves have suggested the viability of residential development in the commercial district.

Born from the 2018 revision of the village's comprehensive land-use plan, the idea is founded upon existing factors lending themselves to residential development, including the area's walkability plus a nearby grocery store and bus terminal, Fitzgerald said.

If trustees favor the idea, the village staff likely would have regulations drafted for a potential rezoning of the district later this summer, she said. Among the early ideas is a minimum building height of seven stories to encourage density, with no maximum height.

The rezoning would not prohibit any existing uses there but enable the construction of residential buildings and the parking structures that would make more surface space available.

Lower-density residential development, such as townhouses, is not deemed appropriate for the area.

This winter, Schaumburg trustees approved Pace's plans to upgrade and expand the Northwest Transportation Center using the property of the vacated U.S. post office next door.

Fitzgerald said the timing and scope of Pace's plans were a coincidence, but they complement the village's own plans.

Two years ago, the village approved new regulations for its 3.8-mile Golf Road commercial corridor aimed in part at reducing vacancies along it.

The new endeavor around the Northwest Transportation Center is not quite as ambitious simply because there are considerably fewer properties involved, Fitzgerald said.