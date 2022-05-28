Suburban Skyview: RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge sets tone in Aurora's historic downtown

RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge helps Aurora live up to its "City of Lights" moniker.

The 900-foot curved suspension bridge, which opened last June, has a vibrant color-changing LED system that brings the bridge to life during major events and holidays.

A critical part of the city's master plan to redevelop the historic downtown district, the bridge has a central beam, or "spine," from which the two pathways cantilever on either side.

The slick design creates a dynamic crossing that draws attention to the Fox River and the downtown Aurora skyline.

The bridge crosses Blues Island, where exotic plants were replaced with native plants to form a unique urban wildlife habitat.

The bridge is the epitome of nature and technology intertwined.

