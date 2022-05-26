Year's first mosquitoes with West Nile found in Roselle

Daily Herald correspondent

The year's first mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus were found Tuesday in Roselle, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

Mosquitoes that feed off sick animals can then transmit the virus to humans. No human cases have been found so far this year, the state health department said.

West Nile symptoms in humans include fever, nausea, skin rash, head and body aches, vomiting or diarrhea. In rare cases, West Nile can lead to encephalitis or meningitis.

Residents should alert their local health department if they come across a sick cow or bird.

The state health department advises the public to reduce the spread of West Nile by closing windows and using tight-knit screens as well as removing any standing water, where mosquitoes breed. Officials also recommend wearing long and light-colored clothing and using insect repellent.