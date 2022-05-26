Girls soccer: Glenbrook North, Deerfield advance to sectional finals

-
Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets between Fremd's Bella Scesniak, left, and goalie Sam Gary as she scores a goal during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Margy Porta celebrates after scoring a goal against Fremd during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Anna Schmitt, right, makes contact with Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas as she takes control of the ball during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Though she was unable to score on the play, Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets her foot under the ball in front of Fremd goalie Sam Gary during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Sammie Findysz gets between Glenbrook North's Emily Masinter, left, and Kat Sellas during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Shannon Moran, right, wins the ball as she goes against Glenbrook North's Keira Lydon during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Kylie Williams, right, kicks the ball past Glenbrook North's Lillian Denk during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North goalie Maddy Noll makes a save during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd, which was played in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Morissa lambert kicks the ball past Fremd's Kylie Williams during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz, left, kicks the ball past Fremd defender Stella Varon, middle, and goalie Sam Gary to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Spartans during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz (20) celebrates her goal with her teammates during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ella Panek, right, celebrates her goal with teammates Nayia Sellas (5) and Margy Porta during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas, left, leaps for the ball in front of Fremd's Anna Schmitt during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Dani Gichner directs the ball with a header during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Erin Emory, left, and Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski collide going for the ball during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The ball rests at the back of the net as Deerfield's Riley Schimanski and Holly Deutsch, right, hug after making a goal against Wauconda goalkeeper Lilianna schmidt (1) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wauconda goalkeeper Lillianna Schmidt makes a save as teammate Tru Pfeiffer looks on during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game against Deerfield in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Erin Emory (11) heads the ball near Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski (21) and Jordan Bodden (6) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Kayla McCarthy (20) stretches for the ball controlled by Deerfield's Emily Fox during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Riley Schimanski, left, controls the ball near Wauconda's Samira Khobdeh during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Emily Fox, center, battles for possession of the ball with Wauconda's Kayla McCarthy (20) and Nico Gerle during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Riley Schimanski (17) works the ball past Wauconda's Tru Pfeiffer during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Lauren Gottlieb makes a save at the net against Wauconda during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Maggie Culver (12) controls the ball during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game against Wauconda at Wauconda High School. Deerfield won the game 6-2.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North scored three goals in the second half to take control of a fierce sectional semifinal and defeat No. 6 Fremd 3-0 to advance in its first sectional final in program history Friday, where they'll take on Libertyville.
The Vikings (12-7-3), who stunned No. 3 Warren last Friday in a shootout, came into this contest hoping to do the same. And for the first 50 minutes, they gave the top-seeded Spartans (20-1-1) all they could handle until their star forward Margy Porta bagged what would be the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute.
"Fremd makes you play their way -- with their physical, nonstop play -- and for us, I think we came out a little nervous today. But once we scored the first (the) game opened up for us," said Porta, who now has 21 goals on the season.
The Spartans stunned the Vikings with two quick goals to insure their victory -- the first coming from Kate Leverenz, then Ella Panek, two minutes apart.
At Wauconda:
Deerfield and Lake Forest will face off Friday after advancing to the Class 2A sectional final in Wauconda. On Tuesday, Deerfield defeated Wauconda 6-2 and Lake Forest shut out St. Viator, 1-0.