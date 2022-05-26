Girls soccer: Glenbrook North, Deerfield advance to sectional finals

Glenbrook North scored three goals in the second half to take control of a fierce sectional semifinal and defeat No. 6 Fremd 3-0 to advance in its first sectional final in program history Friday, where they'll take on Libertyville.

The Vikings (12-7-3), who stunned No. 3 Warren last Friday in a shootout, came into this contest hoping to do the same. And for the first 50 minutes, they gave the top-seeded Spartans (20-1-1) all they could handle until their star forward Margy Porta bagged what would be the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute.

"Fremd makes you play their way -- with their physical, nonstop play -- and for us, I think we came out a little nervous today. But once we scored the first (the) game opened up for us," said Porta, who now has 21 goals on the season.

The Spartans stunned the Vikings with two quick goals to insure their victory -- the first coming from Kate Leverenz, then Ella Panek, two minutes apart.

At Wauconda:

Deerfield and Lake Forest will face off Friday after advancing to the Class 2A sectional final in Wauconda. On Tuesday, Deerfield defeated Wauconda 6-2 and Lake Forest shut out St. Viator, 1-0.