Watch interview with Cook County Board 9th District Republican candidates
Updated 5/25/2022 9:42 PM
The three Republican candidates for the Cook County Board District 9 seat -- former Forest Park commissioner Mark Hosty, business executive Matthew Podgorski and security contractor Frank Coconate -- discuss hot Cook County issues such as gun violence, the electronic home monitoring system in place now for nonviolent offenders, police and mental health funding, and abortion.
The three candidates are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Steve Zalusky in this video.
The 9th District includes parts of Elk Grove Village, Wheeling and Palatine, and Maine Township.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.