Watch interview with Cook County Board 9th District Republican candidates

The three Republican candidates for the Cook County Board District 9 seat -- former Forest Park commissioner Mark Hosty, business executive Matthew Podgorski and security contractor Frank Coconate -- discuss hot Cook County issues such as gun violence, the electronic home monitoring system in place now for nonviolent offenders, police and mental health funding, and abortion.

The three candidates are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Steve Zalusky in this video.

The 9th District includes parts of Elk Grove Village, Wheeling and Palatine, and Maine Township.