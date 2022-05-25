Watch interview with Cook County Board 9th District Democratic candidates

Three of the four Democratic candidates for the Cook County Board District 9 seat -- soil testing company owner Sam Kukadia, market research company owner Maggie Trevor, and Frank L. McPartlin, who's held Cook County executive jobs in the past -- discuss hot Cook County issues such as gun violence, the electronic home monitoring system in place now for nonviolent offenders, police and mental health funding, and abortion.

The three candidates are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Steve Zalusky in this video.

Des Plaines police records clerk Heather Anne Boyle did not attend the group interview.

The 9th District includes parts of Elk Grove Village, Wheeling and Palatine, and Maine Township.