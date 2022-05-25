Watch interview with Cook County Board 17th District Republican candidates
Updated 5/25/2022 10:55 PM
Incumbent Cook County 17th District Commissioner Sean M. Morrison and challenger Elizabeth Doody Gorman, candidates in the Cook County Board Republican primary, discuss hot Cook County issues such as gun violence, the electronic home monitoring system in place now for nonviolent offenders, police and mental health funding, and abortion.
Morrison and Gorman are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Steve Zalusky in this video.
The 17th District includes parts of Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville and Elmhurst. Voting concludes on June 28.
