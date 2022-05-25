Tornado warning issued in north-central Cook County

A tornado warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for north-central Cook County.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over the Prospect Heights area, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Deerfield, Winnetka, Glencoe and Northfield, the agency said.

The weaher service advises moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.