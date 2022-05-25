Memorial Day ceremony and march in Addison

The village of Addison and its community partners are offering a morning full of activities to observe Memorial Day.

From 8 to 10 a.m., the Knights of Columbus are hosting a free pancake breakfast at Indian Trail Jr. High.

The Addison Historical Museum, with various war-related exhibits, Nike Missile Base display, and VFW Post 7446 display, will be open for touring from 9 to 11 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., there will be a community march, led by led by Medinah Shriners Veterans Unit, from the school to St. Paul Cemetery. At 9:45 a.m., the flag posting at the cemetery will begin, followed by the cemetery observance. At 11 a.m., the official Memorial Day ceremony, hosted by the Addison VFW Auxiliary, will be held on the village green at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the village rotunda.

After the ceremony, the post invites all for hot dogs, brats, and burgers and a veterans resource fair from noon to 1 p.m. at the post home, 446 W. Lake St.

For information, visit www.ithappensinaddison.com.