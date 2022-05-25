5 injured, 36 units left uninhabitable after Park Ridge condo fire

A late-night fire that swept through roof of a three-story, 36-unit condominium complex in Park Ridge Tuesday injured five people and left the entire building uninhabitable.

Park Ridge Fire Department officials said they were called to the Bristol Court condominium complex on the 200 block of Thames Parkway just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters reported "heavy fire blowing out of a window on the top floor."

Multiple residents had called 911 to report they were trapped on the upper floor of the building, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the residents, but four suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in the escape and were transported to hospitals.

A firefighter was also transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the blaze, but has since been treated and released, officials said.

The fire was able to spread quickly because of the building's mansard roof, a design feature that creates an enclosed overhang along the roof line and the side of the building.

The fire glided along the structure's side as the flames fed on air inside the enclosed eaves.

The fire was eventually extinguished at about 3:30 a.m.

About 20 neighboring departments assisted in the battle.

The fire is believed to be accidental, but remains under investigation, fire officials said.

Fire officials did not provide a damage estimate.