Watch interview with 17th District Cook County Board Democratic candidates

Former Orland Park Trustee Dan Calandriello and LaGrange Trustee Lou Gale are seeking the Democratic nomination to the District 17 county board seat in the June 28 primary. The seat currently is held by Republican Sean Morrison, who's facing a primary challenge from former commissioner Liz Gorman.

Calandriello and Gale are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Steve Zalusky in this video.

