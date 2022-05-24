Volunteers needed to help plant Memorial Day flags in Glendale Heights

On Thursday, join the village of Glendale Heights in helping to plant flags representing fallen soldiers from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.

Register for a time slot via SignUpGenius at glendaleheights.org. Time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave.

For more information or to register as an individual, family, community group or other, call Tanya Macko at (630) 909-5459.

The rain date will be Friday.

The village's Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Follow facebook.com/voghnews for deatais.