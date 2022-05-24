Volunteers needed to help plant Memorial Day flags in Glendale Heights
Updated 5/24/2022 4:03 PM
On Thursday, join the village of Glendale Heights in helping to plant flags representing fallen soldiers from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.
Register for a time slot via SignUpGenius at glendaleheights.org. Time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 220 E. Fullerton Ave.
For more information or to register as an individual, family, community group or other, call Tanya Macko at (630) 909-5459.
The rain date will be Friday.
The village's Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Follow facebook.com/voghnews for deatais.
