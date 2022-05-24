Report: Multivehicle pileup closes southbound Tri-State Tollway
Updated 5/24/2022 7:35 AM
A multivehicle pileup on the Tri-State Tollway in the Glenview area has created a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Golf Road at about 6:02 a.m., Illinois State Police said.
Southbound lanes of the tollway are closed starting at Willow Road.
Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Another non-life-threatening injury was also reported
A state police accident investigation team is working to reconstruct the crash.
related
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.