Report: Multivehicle pileup closes southbound Tri-State Tollway

A multivehicle pileup on the Tri-State Tollway in the Glenview area has created a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Golf Road at about 6:02 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Southbound lanes of the tollway are closed starting at Willow Road.

Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Another non-life-threatening injury was also reported

A state police accident investigation team is working to reconstruct the crash.