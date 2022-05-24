One killed, 10 injured in seven-vehicle pileup on southbound Tri-State Tollway

The southbound Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road in Glenview remains closed as Illinois State Police continue to investigate a deadly multivehicle pileup this morning.

State police said one person was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Ten other injures were reported, authorities said.

According to the Glenview Fire Department, firefighters and state police were called to the crash scene between Lake Avenue and Central Road at about 6 a.m. On arrival, fire companies found seven vehicles involved in the accident and 11 total patients.

Two patients were transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, including the person who later died and another with minor injuries.

Nine patients were treated and released at the scene, fire officials said.

