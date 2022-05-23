Wadsworth man who was out on bond in Vernon Hills gun case arrested again

A Wadsworth man who was out on bond in a Vernon Hills gun case was arrested during a party at his house Sunday for having drugs and an AR-15 rifle, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

At 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched the home of Adrian Tiscareno, 18, of the 13100 block of West 27th Place, after reports of a man with a gun.

According to authorities, Tiscareno invited friends who were not allowed on the property. When his friends were asked to leave, one of them brandished a pistol, the sheriff's office said.

Afterward, authorities said, Tiscareno ran upstairs to his bedroom, grabbed a backpack and threw it out of a window. Tiscareno's family called 911 and held him down until deputies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies found a large quantity of Xanax and an AR-15 contained within the backpack, the sheriff's office said.

Tiscareno was accused in April of bringing a gun into the Dave & Busters in Vernon Hills. He was released pending trial after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail.

Authorities say he violated conditions of his bond, and now he's in the Lake County jail on $300,000 bail. His next court date is June 2.

Authorities said additional chargers may be filed.

The identity of the person who brandished the firearm at the party is still under investigation.