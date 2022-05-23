 

Suspect who is accused of bringing gun to Vernon Hills Dave & Buster's arrested again

  • Adrian Tiscareno

    Adrian Tiscareno

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/23/2022 7:47 PM

A Wadsworth man who was out on bond in a Vernon Hills gun case was arrested during a party at his house Sunday for having drugs and an AR-15 rifle, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

At 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched the home of Adrian Tiscareno, 18, of the 13100 block of West 27th Place, after reports of a man with a gun.

 

According to authorities, Tiscareno invited friends who were not allowed on the property. When his friends were asked to leave, one of them brandished a pistol, the sheriff's office said.

Afterward, authorities said, Tiscareno ran upstairs to his bedroom, grabbed a backpack and threw it out of a window. Tiscareno's family called 911 and held him down until deputies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies found a large quantity of Xanax and an AR-15 contained within the backpack, the sheriff's office said.

Tiscareno was accused in April of bringing a gun into the Dave & Buster's in Vernon Hills. He was released pending trial after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail.

Authorities say he violated conditions of his bond, and now he's in the Lake County jail on $300,000 bail.

His next court date is June 2.

The identity of the person who brandished the gun at the party is still under investigation.

