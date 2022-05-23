Naperville mayor calling for updated code of conduct for board members and commissioners

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico is calling on the city manager's office to work with his office in creating an updated code of conduct that board members and commissioners would need to abide by to be considered for the volunteer positions.

The request comes in the wake of recent appointments Chirico considered for the library board of trustees and the Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission. While former councilman Kevin Coyne was approved for the library board, Chirico decided against nominating former Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board candidate Shannon Adcock for the events based on feedback he received from council members.

Several community members protested the possible nominations of Coyne and Adcock based on social media posts they believe went against the city's message of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the community.

Chirico said the updated code of conduct is necessary based on the increasing divisiveness he's seen in recent years and the rise in social media attacks from all sides of the political spectrum.

"We adopted the state's code of conduct, which really isn't modernized by the things we're dealing with today," he said. "Largely the whole social media thing, but also other behaviors that I've been witnessing for a couple of years by members of our boards and our commissions."

Many council members agreed with Chirico's assessment. At last week's meeting, Councilman Ian Holzhauer announced his support of Coyne's appointment but asked him to tone down the rhetoric on social media.

Chirico requested that the city manager's office research best practices of cities throughout the country to determine what model would fit best in Naperville. He wants a new policy brought to the city council for review and adoption.

"There is an expectation that potential commissioners, and commissioners when they serve, are not going to bring a negative light to our city," Councilman Patrick Kelly said. "And if they do, there may be consequences for that. And I think that's really important. I think it's something we should move forward on."