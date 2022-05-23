Man on lawnmower struck by car outside Lake County school

A man operating a stand-up lawn mower was seriously injured Sunday morning when he was struck by a car near Gurnee, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. in front of the Woodland Elementary School on the 17300 block of West Gages Lake Road in Wildwood.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said a 33-year-old Round Lake man was using a sand-up mower at the school when he attempted to cross the road from north to south and was struck by an eastbound Honda Civic driven by a 72-year-old Wildwood woman.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries, Covelli said. No citations have been issued, he said.