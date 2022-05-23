 

Former Oabrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/23/2022 5:57 PM

The former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace admitted Monday that he pocketed at least $88,500 as part of a criminal scheme involving red-light cameras in town, but he has now formally agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

Tony Ragucci, 66, pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He is just the latest politician to be swept up in the feds' investigation of dealings involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.

 

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Durkin told U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman he did not expect Ragucci's cooperation to end "any time soon."

SafeSpeed has not been charged with wrongdoing and has sought to distance itself the scandal

