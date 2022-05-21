Truck driver charged with firing gun on I-294 near Hinsdale

A Kansas City man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after a truck was apparently struck by gunfire from another truck Wednesday night on northbound Interstate 294 just north of Ogden Avenue near Hinsdale.

Tyree J. Williams Sr., 49, was charged with the Class I felony after its approval by the Cook County Felony Review Unit.

Illinois State Police reported that Williams was being held at the Cook County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Illinois State Police received a call at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday that the driver's side of a truck tractor had been stuck by gunfire. The suspect vehicle, a blue truck tractor semitrailer, had reportedly fled the scene.

During the police investigation, an I-PASS analysis showed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim pass through a nearby toll plaza moments after the shooting.

State troopers later located that truck and performed a traffic stop for multiple traffic offenses at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, Williams, was detained for questioning and a probable cause search of the truck located a loaded firearm and a spent 9 mm casing inside.

Illinois State Police reported that Williams provided a full confession of the shooting to investigators and he was transported to Cook County Jail while the filing of charges was determined.