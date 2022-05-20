That's Amore Pizza in Crystal Lake pizzeria closed following oven fire

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded at 9:18 p.m. Thursday to a fire at That's Amore Pizza in downtown Crystal Lake. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local

A fire that started in a pizza oven in a downtown Crystal Lake restaurant spread into the oven's ductwork and eventually the roof of the business, leading to its temporary closure, fire officials said.

That's Amore Pizza, at 105 N. Main St. along a busy strip across the street from the downtown Crystal Lake Metra station, sustained "minimal damage" but will be temporarily closed as it conducts repairs, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department was first notified of the fire at 9:18 p.m. by restaurant employees, and the first unit arrived on the scene at 9:22 p.m., according to a news release.

Employees used three fire extinguishers to try and control the flames, but the fire spread into the oven's ductwork and to the roof of the business, fire officials said.

The fire was declared under control at 9:46 p.m., according to the release. Damage, which included smoke damage to the interior and fire damage to the roof, was estimated at $10,000.

The restaurant will need to remain closed until repairs can be made and the McHenry County Department of Health approves a resumption of food service, the fire department said in the release.

No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire, the department said. The release did not state whether anyone else was hurt, but the fire occurred after the restaurant had closed for the evening.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department investigators, according to the release.