Peterson's former lawyer appeals gag order

In this file photo, former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet on May 8, 2009. Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for killing Kathleen Savio and is a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. AP file photo

Joel Brodsky, then attorney for Drew Peterson, leaves the Will County courthouse on May 22, 2009. Associated Press

A former attorney for Drew Peterson is appealing a judge's gag order that was imposed on him after he spoke with WGN-TV about possibly revealing what happened to Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson, who's been missing since 2007.

On Friday afternoon, Joel Brodsky, whose law license is suspended, filed a notice of appeal that seeks to have the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa reverse Will County Judge Ed Burmila's gag order.

Burmila's gag order prevents Brodsky from speaking about his representation of Peterson to anyone other than his own attorney.

Burmila signed the order on Thursday in response to concerns raised in an emergency motion from Jason Strzelecki, attorney for the 68-year-old Peterson, about Brodsky's Tuesday interview with WGN-TV.

Brodsky was quoted by WGN-TV saying, "I'm thinking about maybe revealing what happened to Stacy and where she is."

Stacy Peterson was 23 when she vanished in October 2007. Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant, has been suspected of killing her and disposing her body, but he has never been charged.

In 2012, Drew Peterson was convicted of the 2004 murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, 40.

Peterson is seeking a new trial and contends Brodsky's ineffective counsel is one of many reasons he should get one.

Brodsky told The Herald-News that Burmila's gag order was "absolutely ridiculous" and "flawed in literally a dozen different ways."

Brodsky said Burmila should step down and called him "an angry old man."