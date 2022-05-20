Gag order put on Drew Peterson's former attorney after WGN-TV interview

In this file photo, former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet on May 8, 2009. Peterson is serving a 38-year sentence for killing Kathleen Savio and is a suspect in the disappearance of his fourth wife, Stacy Peterson. AP file photo

Joel Brodsky, center, then attorney for former Bolingbrook police sergeant Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse on Friday, May 22, 2009. AP file photo

A judge has ordered former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson's former attorney not to talk to the media about his past conversations with his client, who was convicted of murder in the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio.

Judge Ed Burmila issued the gag order on Thursday in response to concerns raised in an emergency motion from Jason Strzelecki, attorney for 68-year-old Peterson, about his past attorney, Joel Brodsky. As a result, Brodsky is not allowed to talk to the media or anyone else other than his own attorney about the Peterson case.

Strzelecki said in the motion that Brodsky gave an interview with WGN-TV on Tuesday in which he indicated he intends to disclose his communications with Peterson.

"Moreover, Brodsky, in the course of said interview, suggests that one the basis of such alleged communications, he knows what actually happened to Kathleen Savio and (Stacy) Peterson," Strzelecki said.

Peterson was found guilty of Savio's murder in 2012 and sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Stacy Peterson was 23 and was Drew Peterson's fourth wife when she vanished in October 2007. Drew Peterson has been suspected of killing her and disposing of her body, but he has never been charged.

Strzelecki sought a gag order for Brodsky because he could be called as a witness in Drew Peterson's post-conviction proceedings. Drew Peterson is seeking to get a new trial and he has contended Brodsky's ineffective counsel is one of many reasons why he should get one.

"To preserve the fairness and integrity of these proceedings, this court should enter an order prohibiting Joel Brodsky from disseminating or disclosing any information or materials whatsoever pertaining to this matter," Strzelecki said.