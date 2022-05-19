Hoping to boost ranks, Mount Prospect eases requirements for firefighter candidates

Faced with a decline in the number of candidates for firefighter jobs and aiming to diversify the ranks, Mount Prospect is easing its requirements to take its new-hire entrance exam.

The changes will lower the minimum age from 21 to 20, though candidates cannot begin work until they are 21, and the village no longer will require applicants have 60 hours of college credit. Instead, they will need a high school diploma or its equivalent.

In addition, candidates can delay proof of passing the Physical Aptitude Test, and applicants who obtain an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic qualification or have proficiency in a language other than English can receive two "preference points" in their eligibility score.

Mount Prospect trustees approved the changes Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wang told the village board that fire and police commissioners have been discussing the changes for the past few months.

"We also feel that it would align with one of the top priorities of the village, for diversity, equity inclusion, by allowing more people to take our exam," he said. "And with a lot of the nearby departments really not getting a lot of (application) numbers, we were just looking to be proactive and just open up our eligibility."

According to village documents, the number of candidates taking the entrance exam has fallen from 279 in 2016 to 239 in 2018 to 192 in 2020.

"When I was taking tests, in 2002 (and) 2003, there were (600) to 800 people taking tests," Wang said.

Mount Prospect has 72 sworn fire personnel, including the chief, deputy chief and battalion chief.

Wang said the village has approved the hiring of six new firefighters, but the department is holding off while waiting to learn if they will receive federal assistance through a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant.

"Anything that gives us high quality people without sacrificing what we expect from Mount Prospect firefighters, by all means, I'm supportive of it," Trustee Augie Filippone said.