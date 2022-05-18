Coroner identifies Cary toddler who was struck and killed by school bus

A 3-year-old boy died Monday after being struck by school bus near Cherry and Hill streets in Cary. James Norman/Shaw Local News Network

The McHenry County coroner's office has released the name of the toddler who was struck and killed by a school bus Monday in Cary.

A news release issued Wednesday identified the boy as 3-year-old Samuel Huddleston and said he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

The crash took place about 3:30 p.m. Monday just north of the intersection of Cherry and Hill streets. Samuel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver involved in the crash was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, according to a joint statement Tuesday from Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 and Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, which share transportation services.

No charges have been filed.

• Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.