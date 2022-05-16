Pulte Homes ends bid to build 266-home subdivision in West Chicago

Pulte Homes has halted its efforts to build a 266-home subdivision in West Chicago.

The decision came on Monday morning, the same day that the full West Chicago city council was poised to vote on it later that evening.

"(Pulte Homes) retracted their application, so it would be the end of the process for that," said Daniel J. Peck, West Chicago's marketing and communications coordinator.

The city shared the information via Twitter and had a follow-up tweet stating, "Mayor Ruben Pineda will be removing this action item from the agenda tonight at the beginning of the meeting."

The Preserve at West Branch was proposed for a site south of Smith Road, between Route 59 and Klein Road. The undeveloped 111-acre property is owned by the family that operates the adjacent St. Andrews Golf & Country Club. The development was to have included a new city park and multiple stormwater detention ponds.

Last week, aldermen on the West Chicago development committee voted 3-2 (with two absences) to oppose the Pulte Homes development. That was despite a unanimous recommendation made this past March by the West Chicago plan commission for Pulte's revised plan.

But The Preserve at West Branch also faced opposition from area residents who voiced their concerns over increased traffic and potential flooding.

Pulte Homes did not respond to the Daily Herald for a statement.

Pulte Homes has two nearby developments under construction. One is the 27-lot Eastfield in Bartlett and the 84-lot development called Trillium Farms in an unincorporated area near West Chicago.