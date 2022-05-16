Free boating safety checks Saturday in Fox Lake

A boating safety check will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Fox Waterway Agency, 45 S. Pistakee Lake Road in Fox Lake.

Boats can be brought by water or trailer to have the safety equipment checked at no charge. Appointments are not needed.

Fox Waterway stickers, which are required by law to be displayed on boats operated on the Chain O Lakes, also will be available.

The event is a collaboration of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Fox Waterway Agency and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation police. Email Sgt. Ari Briskman, ABriskman@lakecountyil.gov, with questions.