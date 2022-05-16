Bus strikes, kills toddler in Cary

A 3-year-old child died Monday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in Cary, officials said.

The Cary Police Department and the Cary Fire Protection District were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cherry Street and Hill Street, according to a Cary Police Department news release.

A boy who had been playing in the street was pronounced dead at the scene, Deputy Chief Scott Naydenoff said Monday.

At the time, there was one student on the bus in addition to the driver, and neither was injured, according to the release.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is aiding Cary police in the investigation.

No charges have been filed, Naydenoff said.