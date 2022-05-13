 

Woman who died in two-vehicle crash near Waukegan identified

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 5/13/2022 3:40 PM

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash near Waukegan Thursday morning that injured three others.

Ambrocia Romero, 44, of Waukegan, died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, Lake County Coroner's Office Chief Deputy Steve Newton said Friday.

 

Romero was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Camry headed north on Green Bay Road near Johns Manville Avenue at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. It was struck head-on by a Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 43-year-old Streamwood man. The truck had crossed the centerline, authorities said Thursday.

The driver and a third occupant in the Toyota were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford also was taken to Condell with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

