Report: Controversial red-light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace ordered off

The state has ordered Oakbrook Terrace officials to turn off a set of controversial red-light cameras that generates millions of dollars in fines for the city each year.

The Illinois Department of Transportation revoked the operating permit for the devices at Route 83 and 22nd Street because Oakbrook Terrace officials hadn't kept up with safety paperwork required to maintain the permit, The Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The cameras have long been the scourge of neighboring Oak Brook officials who were planning to sue to have the lights turned off, complaining the devices targeted shoppers at nearby Oak Brook Center.

Legislators had also tried to have the devices removed in recent years amid allegations they were installed under false pretenses to begin with.

Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci recently pleaded not guilty to charges he received bribes and falsified tax returns in connection with the installation of those cameras in 2017.

Prosecutors allege Ragucci pocketed $3,500 a month from an individual with a "financial interest" in the company that installed the cameras. The payments started in early 2017 and continued until 2019, when federal agents raided his home and uncovered $60,000 in cash. Court records indicate authorities believe some of Ragucci's payments were also made by individuals working for a company contracted by SafeSpeed LLC.

His federal indictment was part of a wide-ranging public corruption investigation involving multiple suburban mayors, several state legislators and former contractors for SafeSpeed LLC.

Company officials claim they were unaware of any wrongdoing.

In the first full year the cameras were operating, Oakbrook Terrace received more than $5.4 million in fines, according to the city's financial records from fiscal year 2019.

After paying SafeSpeed for equipment rental and covering other operational expenditures, the cameras netted the city roughly $3.2 million. That accounted for nearly a quarter of all the city's $13 million general fund revenue that year.

It's most recent audit from fiscal year 2021 shows the city received $1.65 million in fines.

Meanwhile, crash data from the intersection shows the number of crashes has increased in that intersection from 23 in 2015 to 49 by 2019.