Wauconda teen dies in one-vehicle crash on Callahan Road near Wauconda

An 18-year-old Wauconda man died in a one-vehicle crash near Wauconda Wednesday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.

The teen, whose identity has not yet been released by authorities, was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler on Callahan Road just north of Old Rand Road at around 10:20 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

The teen drove onto the gravel shoulder and then overcorrected, causing the Jeep to slide into a ditch where it struck several large rocks and began rolling, Covelli said.

He was ejected partially from the Jeep and severely injured in the rollover. He later was pronounced dead at the scene, Covelli said.

Covelli said it appears the teen was not wearing a seat belt.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy this morning, Covelli said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit and Lake County Coroner's Office.