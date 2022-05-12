Metra BNSF trains on reduced schedule as NTSB investigates fatal crash

Metra BNSF trains are operating on a reduced schedule Thursday as authorities continue investigating a fatal crash in Clarendon Hills.

Trains will operate on a modified Saturday schedule and customers should expect delays in downtown Clarendon Hills, the agency announced.

A Metra express train collided with a truck that was on the tracks at the Prospect Avenue railway crossing during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

A female rider was killed and two other passengers plus the engineer and conductor suffered minor injuries.

The other vehicle, which officials said was a moving truck, burst into flames but its three occupants got out safely.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent out a team Wednesday to review what happened in Metra's first passenger fatality since 2005.

Trains are not stopping at the Clarendon Hills station currently. Riders should check metra.com for schedule changes.