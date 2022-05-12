1 person killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Lake County

One person was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Waukegan Thursday morning, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation shows a Ford F150 Pickup, driven by the 43-year-old Streamwood man, was traveling south on Green Bay Road in the area of Johns Manville Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

The driver crossed the double-yellow median markings in the center of the road, and drove into the northbound lanes of traffic, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Ford struck a northbound Toyota Camry head-on, driven by a 58-year-old woman from Waukegan. A yet unidentified front-seat passenger in the Toyota was killed in the crash, authorities said.

The driver and a third occupant in the Toyota were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford also was transported to Condell with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy today on the unidentified person killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.