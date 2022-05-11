Metra train and truck collide at Clarendon Hills crossing

All service is suspended on Metra's BNSF Line after a train collided with a semi-truck at a crossing in Clarendon Hills Wednesday morning, killing one passenger.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near Clarendon Hill's downtown and resulted in the death of a woman and minor injuries to two other passengers plus the engineer and conductor.

The truck was apparently a moving truck, Metra officials said. The occupants of the truck were not injured.

"All of us at Metra and BNSF are devastated by this death and will cooperate with the NTSB," spokesman Michael Gillis said. It's the first passenger fatality on the Metra system since 2005.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which caused a fire, officials said.

"Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Clarendon Hills due to train #1242 striking a vehicle," Metra officials said. "The duration of this delay is unknown but customers should consider seeking alternate transportation."