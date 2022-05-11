 

Des Plaines man accused of sexually assaulting child in Mount Prospect alley

  • Amado Gonzalez-Sanchez

      Amado Gonzalez-Sanchez

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/11/2022 5:48 PM

A Des Plaines man has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting child May 5 in Mount Prospect.

Amado Gonzalez-Sanchez, 50, of the 100 block of Dover Drive, was charged with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Mount Prospect Police Department.

 

Gonzalez-Sanchez met a 12-year-old outside a business on Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect and led the child to a nearby back alley, where he threatened and assaulted the victim, the news release said.

A witness called 911 after seeing Gonzalez-Sanchez with the child. Police located surveillance video of the back alley that contained evidence of the crime and arrested Gonzalez-Sanchez, the news release said.

Gonzalez-Sanchez is being held at the Cook County jail on $500,000 bail. His next court date is May 11 in Rolling Meadows.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 