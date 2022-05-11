Des Plaines man accused of sexually assaulting child in Mount Prospect alley

A Des Plaines man has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting child May 5 in Mount Prospect.

Amado Gonzalez-Sanchez, 50, of the 100 block of Dover Drive, was charged with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Gonzalez-Sanchez met a 12-year-old outside a business on Algonquin Road in Mount Prospect and led the child to a nearby back alley, where he threatened and assaulted the victim, the news release said.

A witness called 911 after seeing Gonzalez-Sanchez with the child. Police located surveillance video of the back alley that contained evidence of the crime and arrested Gonzalez-Sanchez, the news release said.

Gonzalez-Sanchez is being held at the Cook County jail on $500,000 bail. His next court date is May 11 in Rolling Meadows.