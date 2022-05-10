DuPage County Forest Preserve to offer free mulch

The DuPage County Forest Preserve invites the public to pick up free mulch while supplies last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 14 and 21.

These designated times are for homeowners to bring vehicles no larger than a pickup truck to take mulch from the native plant nursery at Blackwell Forest Preserve, 29W220 Mack Road in West Chicago. A forest preserve employee will be on hand with a tractor to help fill trailers or truck beds.

People who want smaller amounts of wood chips should bring their own hand tools and containers. Contractors are not allowed.

The forest preserve makes its own mulch from dead trees and trimmings and uses it for trails and landscaping. When the forest preserve has more than it needs, it makes the mulch available to the public.

For more information, call (630) 876-5920 on weekdays between 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Or visit dupageforest.org.