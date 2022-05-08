The Week That Was: Teen shot, killed near Des Plaines; Sci-Tech closing Aurora museum

Cook County sheriff's deputies work the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday night at the Blackhawk Estates mobile home community near Des Plaines. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Erick Alfaro, 14, was walking with a friend Wednesday night near Des Plaines when his life was cut short by gunfire from a passing SUV. At about 7:15 p.m., Cook County sheriff's police said, the teen was struck by multiple shots fired from a dark-colored SUV as he strolled on the 400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Long known for tasty doughnuts, cakes and other treats, Des Plaines' Cumberland Bakery is shuttering for good, its owners have announced. The bakery, at 36 E. Northwest Highway, essentially closed the day before Easter, store manager Julie Nerwin said Thursday. It will open one final weekend in June.

Aurora's SciTech Hands-on Museum said Wednesday it's closing its building at 18 W. Benton St. But it said it will continue bringing science, technology, engineering and math education to students.

A Glendale Heights man who authorities say shot at four people outside a Schaumburg hookah lounge early Monday was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Raza H. Zaidi, 29, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Brad Hubbard, superintendent of Antioch Elementary District 34, has resigned effective June 30, one year before the end of his contract. A specific reason for the departure wasn't given, but the school board said cited an increasingly "polarized and politicized" attitude in public education, including District 34, for the move.

Describing "irretrievable depravity exhibited by this defendant," a Cook County judge on Monday sentenced Brian Peck to 75 years in prison for murdering and dismembering his 76-year-old mother in the Elgin home they shared.

A second public hearing on a controversial proposal for a seven-story apartment building near downtown Des Plaines has been postponed so the would-be developer can make changes. The developer requested the delay to May 24 rather than May 10 as opposition to the plan grows.