McHenry man charged with arson, attempted murder dies in hospital

A McHenry man charged Friday with attempted murder and arson in connection with a garage fire has died at a hospital where he was being treated for what police called "extensive burns on his body." Courtesy of Shaw Local

A 51-year-old McHenry man facing attempted murder and arson charges stemming a domestic disturbance and fire Friday has died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Michael A. Pica died at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the medical examiner's office reported Sunday. An autopsy is pending.

McHenry police officers arriving at the scene of a reported domestic altercation at about 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Main Street found a home's detached garage on fire, a woman with a head injury and Pica with "extensive burns on his body," according to police.

Pica was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville then transferred to Loyola, authorities said. The woman also was taken to Condell with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said Pica faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, arson, aggravated battery and domestic battery.